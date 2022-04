GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a special event this week honoring two outstanding women in our community. it’s called the women of courage and achievement awards. Today Natalie Hall with Michigan Women Forward joins us to tell us about the event and who is being honored.

Women of Courage & Achievement Award

Michigan Women Forward

Thursday, April 28th

12pm-1:30pm

JW Marriott

MIWF.org