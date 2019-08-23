Escape to Saugatuck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – How about this for a little getaway, escaping the city while the days are still warm, the nights are cool. You can head to Saugatuck for great sunsets, fab food and less crowds than the summer! We have Lisa Mize from the Saugatuck/Douglas Convention and Visitors Bureau with us.

The lakeshore communities have 46 unique lodging options from modern lofts to hotels to bed and breakfasts and vacation rentals. There are so many places to visit like Oval Beach, Wicks Park, Saugatuck Center for the Arts, Lakeshore Drive and Saugatuck State Park.