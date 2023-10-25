GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The ever-popular Hunks: All Male Revue is back in Mount Pleasant on Friday, Nov. 17. Ladies all over the world have seen the HUNKS perform and we have your chance to win tickets! You can enter the contest here. The winner gets four tickets and an overnight stay at the resort.

Chicago returns to Mount Pleasant on May 25. Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” they are the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades. Tickets are now on sale to see hard rock legends Great White in concert with Quiet Riot. That show is right after Christmas on December 29. Acclaimed singer songwriter Smokey Robinson is coming to Soaring Eagle on December 27. Smokey was born and raised in Detroit and founded the Miracles while he was still in high school. They turned out to be Berry Gordy’s first vocal group, and it was at Robinson’s suggestion that Gordy start Motown Records.

Country music legend Clint Black is in concert in the Entertainment Hall on December 1, along with special guest Josh Gracin. A big name from late-night TV is coming to mid-Michigan in early December. Jay Leno will be at Soaring Eagle Casino on Dec. 8. Foreigner is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino on October 21 for their Farewell Tour and tickets are now on sale.

Chris Tucker also joins the lineup on November 10. For the holidays, you can catch Kenny G as he brings his Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour to the Entertainment Hall in mid-December.

Entertainment

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort recently announced its having a Fright Night Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 28. It’s a free event at the Entertainment Hall, complete with a costume contest, live music and snacks.

Game show fans have the chance to see Wheel of Fortune Live, coming to Soaring Eagle’s Entertainment Hall in November. The show has been adapted to give fans more access and more chances to win, guests will be randomly selected to go on stage and take part in the game. Comedian Ken Jeong also takes the indoor stage at the Entertainment Hall in November.

Food

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse opened its fourth restaurant in the state and the first one in mid-Michigan. The new space features three main dining rooms, a bar and lounge, a patio, and a private dining room that can accommodate personal and family celebrations, business meetings and more.

While Ruth’s Chris’ steaks and its signature sizzle may have put the restaurant on the map, guests can also enjoy fresh seafood, scratch-made side dishes and desserts, craft cocktails and wines. Make sure to check out the Happy Hour specials Sunday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Ascend Sportsbook

If you’re looking for a good place to watch the game while you’re at the casino or resort, check out Ascend Sportsbook. They have large screens all over the bar and are an official partner of the Detroit Lions.

Waterpark

Just a short drive from the casino and resort is Soaring Eagle Waterpark, which is a great experience for the family year-round. This weekend is all about Halloween with pumpkin painting, balloon art, and face painting as well as a magic show.

The best place to start planning your trip is online at SoaringEagleCasino.com. You can find out about all the deals and specials available for visitors.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.