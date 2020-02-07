Enter to win a Winter Wonderland getaway in Muskegon County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Don’t let the winter blues get you down! Watch Muskegon is giving a lucky winner the chance to win a winter wonderland getaway to Muskegon County for them and a guest!
The following prizes will be awarded to winner:
- Two (2) night stay at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Muskegon Downtown
- Two (2) Muskegon Lumberjacks hockey tickets and gift bag
- Two (2) day passes and two (2) luge passes to the Muskegon Luge
- Two (2) Masterworks Concert tickets to the West Michigan Symphony
- Four (4) tickets to the Muskegon Museum of Art and Pictures of the Best Kind Book
- Two (2) tickets to the Hackley & Hume Historic Site
- Two (2) tickets to Michigan Irish Music Festival St.Patrick’s Party
- Certificate for private tour of the historic Frauenthal Center
- Watch Muskegon Gift Bag
- Visit Muskegon Gift Basket
- One Hundred Dollars ($100) Lakeshore Community Cash
- Fifty Dollar ($50) Gift Card to Dr. Rolf’s BBQ
- Fifty Dollar ($50) Gift Card to Burl & Sprig
- Twenty Five Dollar ($25) Gift Card and Growler to Unruly Brewing Company
- Twenty Dollar ($20) Gift Card to Smash Wine Bar & Bistro
- Twenty Dollar ($20) Gift Card and Growler from Pigeon Hill Brewing Company
- Twenty Dollar ($20) Gift Card and T-shirt from Rake Beer Project
- Ten Dollar ($10) Gift Card to The Humidor
Total Package Value: $1,625
To enter, click here.
**Sweepstakes is hosted by WatchMuskegon.com and is not affiliated with WOOD TV8 or eightWest.**