Closings & Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Enter to win a Winter Wonderland getaway in Muskegon County

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Don’t let the winter blues get you down! Watch Muskegon is giving a lucky winner the chance to win a winter wonderland getaway to Muskegon County for them and a guest!

The following prizes will be awarded to winner:

Total Package Value: $1,625

To enter, click here.

**Sweepstakes is hosted by WatchMuskegon.com and is not affiliated with WOOD TV8 or eightWest.**

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 