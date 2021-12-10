Enter to win a Bob Evans Farmhouse Feast for the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The holidays are right around the corner. Spend more time with family and less time in the kitchen this season with a Bob Evans Slow-Roasted Pot Roast Farmhouse Feast! The meal serves up to 10 and includes slow-roasted pot roast, caramelized onions and carrots packed cold and ready to heat, serve & enjoy! Served with bread & celery dressing, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, green beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, a loaf of pumpkin bread, freshly baked dinner rolls, pumpkin pie and double-crust apple pie

It’s easy to win! Enter daily by answering the trivia question of the day starting Friday December 10th at 11am- Wednesday December 15th at 8am. eightWest will announce the winners on December 15th.

