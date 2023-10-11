GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Moving onto the next phase of life can be a difficult one. If you or your loved ones are thinking about the retirement phase and what your living situation might look like, Clark Retirement Community has options to fit any lifestyle.

Clark Retirement Community was founded in 1906, and for more than 100 years has created a community of dignity, compassion and respect centered on the lives of older adults and those who care for them. Clark provides a full continuum of care to residents in two communities in Grand Rapids. Clark was originally founded as a home for retired Methodist ministers, thanks to the generosity of Melvin and Emily Clark. It has grown and expanded over the years to embrace approximately 500 residents on two campuses, with nearly 300 staff. Clark is an ecumenical community, welcoming people from all walks of life and all faith.

