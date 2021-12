GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love introducing you to places in West Michigan, especially when they offer activities and experiences throughout the entire year.

Acqua in Vino in Wayland recently underwent some exciting additions including new products for New Years and heated outdoor igloo seating. They have their Class C License now so you can even enjoy wine, beer and bourbons by the glass.

>>>Take a look!

Acqua in Vino

129 S. Main Street – Wayland

AcquaInVino.com

Sponsored by Acqua in Vino.