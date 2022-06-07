GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love exploring beautiful places and great food. That’s the spot you’ll find along the Grand River at the Radisson Grand Rapids Riverfront Hotel. They have new foods you may want to try so we’re excited to tell you about a popular restaurant that’s now in a new location. Curry Kitchen is now located inside the the Radisson Grand Rapids Riverfront Hotel. So in addition to having a comfy rooms and accomodations at the Radisson, you can dine at the Curry Kitchen by River Rock and enjoy the newly opened hotel bar! We stopped by to give you a look around.

>>>Take a look!

Radisson Grand Rapids Riverfront Hotel

270 Ann St. NW – Grand Rapids

616-317-6874

RadissonHotelsAmericas.com

Sponsor: Radisson Grand Rapids Riverfront Hotel