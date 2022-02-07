Enjoy this winter weather at Shanty Creek Resort!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here in Michigan, and especially in Northern Michigan, snow conditions are in their mid-season prime and skiiing is something everyone in the family can enjoy at Shanty Creek Resort! You can also experience fun at their Alpine Tubing Park, cross-country skiing on their beautiful groomed Nordic Trails and their multi-purpose trails, which are perfect for fat-tire biking and snowshoeing.

At Shanty Creek, located in beautiful Bellaire, Michigan, the winter season goes strong through February and March – we got the chance to visit the resort not too long ago to check out opportunities for winter fun!

>>>Take a look!

Shanty Creek Resort

Bellaire, MI

ShantyCreek.com

Sponsored by Shanty Creek Resort.