GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking to get out in the sun and play some golf and want to try a new course, we’ve got a suggestion for you! Brookside Golf & Grill has been locally owned and operated for over 50 years. They have a newly redesigned clubhouse, located in the community of Gowen and we’re taking you there!

You can sign up for golf lessons or learn about memberships and make a tee time just by heading to their website or giving them a call. Brookside is part of the West Michigan Golf Pass, which is valid at a dozen local participating courses.

Brookside Golf & Grill

1518 S. Johnson Rd. – Gowen

616-984-2381

BrooksideGolf.com

Sponsored by Brookside Golf & Grill.