GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The month of July is a busy one at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort! There’s 9 outdoor concerts yet this summer and tickets available for all of them. The venue is just steps from the casino and resort and if you buy two or more tickets online, you get a select amount of money in premium play to use in the casino the day of your concert.



Up next for the outdoor shows, the Black Crowes with the Stone Temple Pilots and special guest Mac this coming Saturday. Next Saturday, July 16th – it’s Beer, Brats and Burgers in the Entertainment Hall as a part of their Dine and Drink series. they’ll have live music by jefferson starship and grand fun railroad.

on thursday july 23rd – check out chris stapleton and special guest elle king.

on saturday july 30th – the zac brown band brings their tour to mount pleasant with special guest, the robert randolph band.

don’t forget about journey on friday august 5th.

then on saturday august 13th – it’s blake shelton with special guest justin moore!

what a great lineup… go online for tickets and resort information.

we recently got the chance to visit soaring eagle casino and resort and tour some of the recently updated areas – including ascend.

what would summer be without a trip to the pool or waterpark. there’s so much to see and do

there’s three stories fun at the waterpark – including the flo rider, loons loop, giant hot tub for the adults and of course – birthday party fun too.

and while you’re there – check out kids quest and cyber quest at the casino and resort.