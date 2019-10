Our first guest today is an amazing guitarist whose style has been described as “modern fingerstyle that’s sure to send chills up and down your spine”.

Neil Jacobs is from right here in West Michigan and is playing at Seven Steps Up in Spring Lake tomorrow night. Here’s here to give us a preview.

Neil Jacobs at Seven Steps Up

Saturday at 8pm

(doors open at 7:30pm)

Tickets: $25-$35

116 S Jackson Street

Spring Lake

sevenstepsup.com