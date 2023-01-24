GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The music of Swedish supergroup ABBA is coming to DeVos Performance Hall! MANIA: The ABBA Tribute band will take the stage on Sunday, February 5th. Jeff Pike who portrays ‘Benny’ in MANIA and joins us today to tell us what the audience can expect!

MANIA formed in 1999 and the show has been selling theatres and concert halls internationally ever since. This show has toured the world in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish ‘Supergroup’ to their millions of fans, old and new! ABBA’s timeless songs were written to be enjoyed live and MANIA gives you exactly that. Two hours of uplifting, dance inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and effects. The show recreates ABBA’s sound not only perfectly, but respectfully too. MANIA is not only for life long, die hard ABBA fans but the new generation of fans, who never had the opportunity to see ‘ABBA’ live.

MANIA: The ABBA Tribute

February 5th @ 8pm

DeVos Performance Hall

Get tickets here!