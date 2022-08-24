GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is not quite over yet especially in Hastings, where they’re hosting their annual Summerfest this weekend! There will be great arts and crafts, a parade, a car show and so much more! This year’s theme for the parade and other activities throughout the weekend is “Red, White & Blue”!

Jennie and Sharon join us with some of the items you can check out at the Art and Craft Show this year and more details about what to expect from this year’s festivities!

>>>Take a look!

Hastings Summerfest

August 26-28

Downtown Hastings

HastingsSummerfest.com