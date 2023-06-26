GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-You can make a difference in a young person’s life by hosting an international exchange student. The International Student Exchange is looking for host families in West Michigan. International Student Exchange is a certified non-profit organization founded in 1982 and has provided quality exchange programs for over 30,00 exchange students.

They believe that international exchange programs provide a distinct opportunity for personal growth and development, so they strive to bring this experience to as many exchange students and host families as possible. It is their goal for the experience of exchange to bring the people of the world closer together through the relationships created between exchange students, host families and the local community.

Contact:

Lauren Erndteman | 231-571-0678 | lauren@iseusa.org

Halee Surach | 269-501-1539 | midwest@iseusa.org