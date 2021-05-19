Enjoy Soaring Eagle Casino and Waterpark this summer and camp at Hideaway RV Park!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The weather has gotten a lot warmer lately and that gets us to thinking about the fun road trips we’ll make this summer. If you’re making plans for the Soaring Eagle Casino or Waterpark, you should look into the Hideaway RV Park.

There are 67 sites with concrete pads, full hook ups and individual fire rings, they’re right on a 42 acre lake too! Campers can also rent kayaks, canoes and even paddle boats on the water and they also a full laundry room, private bathhouse and complimentary use of the waterpark and hotel’s pool and sauna.

Speaking of the waterpark, it’s just a short drive or shuttle ride away! This weekend it’s a celebration Under the Sea – there’s a take-home craft giveaway for kids as well as a prize raffle and story time. While you’re there, check out the i-Slide!

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.