GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- It’s the weekend in Grand Rapids, where everyone is Polish! It’s time for the annual Polish Festival, hosted by the Polish Heritage Society. This is the Polish Heritage Society’s 60th year, and this event is their biggest fundraiser every year. The event is free and open to everyone and includes “all things Polish,” such as food, music, dance, drinks and more!

Adam and Marilyn join us today to tell us what to expect from this year’s festivities.

Dozynki Polish Harvest Festival

Calder Plaza

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-5 p.m.

Paczki eating contests Friday and Saturday, kids activities on Saturday and Sunday, Busia contest on Sunday

Music & food all weekend long

PolishHeritageSociety.com