GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is always working hard to get people out and enjoying the green spaces around the city. Stacy and Robert join us today to tell us about some special events coming up this summer including their Movies in the Park series!
Movies in the Park
Encanto: July 15th at dusk
Clemente Park – 546 Rumsey SW
Sing 2: August 20th at dusk
Camelot Park – 2230 Rowland Ave SE
Green Gala
August 11th at Richmond Park
6pm – 9pm
For more information, visit FriendsOfGRParks.org.