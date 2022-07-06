GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is always working hard to get people out and enjoying the green spaces around the city. Stacy and Robert join us today to tell us about some special events coming up this summer including their Movies in the Park series!

Movies in the Park

Encanto: July 15th at dusk

Clemente Park – 546 Rumsey SW

Sing 2: August 20th at dusk

Camelot Park – 2230 Rowland Ave SE

Green Gala

August 11th at Richmond Park

6pm – 9pm

For more information, visit FriendsOfGRParks.org.