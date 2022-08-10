GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The housing market is still hot and one of the best options out there is condo living, due to the ease and convenience that condominium living offers. Rachael got the chance to check out Riverbend, an upscale condominium community by Eastbrook Homes. They’re adding new homes to the popular area of Belmont, just north of Grand Rapids!

Take a look!

Riverbend is located in a beautiful setting among water and trees and you’re also able to personalize and create your dream space. If you’re interested in learning more or seeing the model home, you can just stop by or give them a call to set up an appointment!

Riverbend by Eastbrook Homes

Located near West River Drive & Rogue River Park in Belmont

616-455-0200

EastbrookHomes.com/Community/Riverbend

