GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Bands at Blandford Outdoor Concert Series is an awesome opportunity for people of all ages to come together and enjoy live music in nature. There will be 4 Saturday evening shows that include youth band openers from local organizations. Tickets are only $3 for non-members and free for members and children 12 & under, plus there will be beer and food available for purchase!

Sidney joins us today to tell us about what we can expect and how to get tickets!

Blandford Nature Center

1715 Hillburn Ave NW – Grand Rapids

616-735-6240

BlandfordNatureCenter.org