GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This weather is definitely helping us usher in a great summer and West Michigan is known for its great musical events all summer long. Today, we have Chris Carr and Chris Collins in to talk about a concert series in Ada.

Ada Music on the Lawn Concert Series

Brought to you by Ada Parks & Rec and Ada Historical Society

Wednesday Nights from 7-9 p.m. at Legacy Park 7430 River St. S.E. Ada

Concerts start June 14 and run through August 23

See the full lineup at AdaMichigan.org/Events!