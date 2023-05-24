GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When the weather turns nice, everyone wants to head out to the lakeshore. If you’re thinking about establishing a second home on the lakeshore or moving there permanently in the near future, you need to check out Tannery Bay, a beautiful community in Whitehall by Eastbrook Homes.

It does all the hard work, while you get to make the fun decisions — like where to dock your boat. The community sits on White Lake and residents have access to a private beach as well as a marina and pool coming this summer. You’ll get to enjoy all the best parts of lakeshore living including the waterfront, a marina, the private beach, a pool and tons of green space.

Tannery Bay offers homes with private courtyards, waterfront views, zero-step entries and so much more.

Tannery Bay by Eastbrook Homes

Home Types Offered:

-Townhomes

-Courtyard Homes

-Attached Condominiums

-Single Family Homes

Sponsored by Eastbrook Homes.