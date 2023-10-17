GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grammy-winning pianist Geoffrey Keezer is the first artist of this year’s MSUFCU Jazz Artist in Residence program as a part of the Michigan State University College of Music. Geoffrey joins us to talk about the program and his upcoming show!

Since his New York City arrival in 1989, Keezer has amassed a stellar recording and touring list that includes some of the biggest names in jazz like Ray Brown, Roy Hargrove, Joshua Redman, Diana Krall, Art Farmer, Benny Golson, Barbara Hendricks, and many others.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Workshop and Concert at Byron Center High School

With MSU Jazz Orchestra I

7pm

Reserved seating tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors (age 60 and older), and $7 for students with ID and anyone under 18, and can be purchased online (music.msu.edu), by calling (517) 353-5340, or at the door.