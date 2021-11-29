Enjoy holiday events and get some holiday shopping done in Holland!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holiday season is a time of memories and special moments and it’s also a big shopping season! So why not do both? Get your shopping done and make holiday memories at the same time!

A visit to the Kerstmarkt in Holland this weekend and next, allows you to do both – shopping in a beautiful European style, open-air holiday market, filled with unique and handmade items. We got the chance to learn more about this tradition with the Holland Area Visitors Bureau and discovered how live music and dogsled demonstrations will also set the scene!

Holland Holiday Events

Kerstmarkt – Fridays & Saturdays through December 11th

Parade of Lights – November 30th

Sinterklaas Eve – December 3rd

Holland.org

Sponsored by Holland Area Visitors Bureau.