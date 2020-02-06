Enjoy heart month with Chef Jen’s heart-healthy recipes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Chef Jen always creates such amazing, great-tasting dishes!
She stopped by our studio today to give us some heart-healthy recipes for heart month.
Mango Pineapple Guacamole:
All you need:
2 large ripe avocados, peeled and pitted
1 ripe mango, peeled, pitted and diced
1 cup diced pineapple
2 chipotle peppers in adobo, finely chopped
Juice of 2 limes
Salt and pepper, to taste
All you do:
- Place avocado in a large mixing bowl and mash with a potato masher.
- Add mango, pineapple, chipotle peppers, lime juice, salt and pepper and serve to combine.
- Serve immediately, or wrap tightly and keep in the fridge until ready to serve. (Will keep up to 3 days in the fridge.)
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 113, Total fat 7g, Saturated fat 1g, Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 4mg, Carbohydrate 15g, Fiber 4g, Protein 1g
Pan-Seared Salmon with Fresh Basil Pesto:
All you need:
Pesto
2 cups fresh basil leaves
2 garlic cloves, chopped
Juice of 1 lemon
¼ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
¼ cup toasted almonds
½ cup olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon olive oil
4 (6-8 oz.) salmon filets, skin removed
Salt and pepper, to taste
Juice of 1 lemon
All you do:
- Combine pesto ingredients in a food processor until smooth. Transfer to a serving bowl.
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season salmon on both sides with salt and pepper and add to the pan. Cook for 4 minutes per side, or until the salmon is golden brown and flaky.
- Finish salmon with fresh lemon juice. Transfer to serving plates and top with pesto.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 285, Total fat 28g, Saturated fat 4g, Cholesterol 1mg, Sodium 17mg, Carbohydrate 6g, Fiber 2g, Protein 34g
Peanut Butter Energy Bites:
All you need:
1 cup dry oatmeal
2/3 cup shredded coconut (preferably unsweetened)
½ cup natural creamy peanut butter
½ cup ground flaxseed
1/3 cup dark chocolate chips
1/3 cup honey
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pinch salt
All you do:
- Stir all ingredients together in a medium bowl. Cover and let chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour.
- Once chilled, roll into balls. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.
Nutrition facts per serving (1 energy bite): Calories 157, Total fat 9g, Saturated fat 3g, Cholesterol 1mg, Sodium 58mg, Carbohydrate 16g, Fiber 3g, Protein 4g
