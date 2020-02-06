Enjoy heart month with Chef Jen’s heart-healthy recipes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Chef Jen always creates such amazing, great-tasting dishes!

She stopped by our studio today to give us some heart-healthy recipes for heart month.

Mango Pineapple Guacamole:

All you need:

2 large ripe avocados, peeled and pitted

1 ripe mango, peeled, pitted and diced

1 cup diced pineapple

2 chipotle peppers in adobo, finely chopped

Juice of 2 limes

Salt and pepper, to taste

All you do:

Place avocado in a large mixing bowl and mash with a potato masher. Add mango, pineapple, chipotle peppers, lime juice, salt and pepper and serve to combine. Serve immediately, or wrap tightly and keep in the fridge until ready to serve. (Will keep up to 3 days in the fridge.)

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 113, Total fat 7g, Saturated fat 1g, Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 4mg, Carbohydrate 15g, Fiber 4g, Protein 1g

Pan-Seared Salmon with Fresh Basil Pesto:

All you need:

Pesto

2 cups fresh basil leaves

2 garlic cloves, chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

¼ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

¼ cup toasted almonds

½ cup olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 (6-8 oz.) salmon filets, skin removed

Salt and pepper, to taste

Juice of 1 lemon

All you do:

Combine pesto ingredients in a food processor until smooth. Transfer to a serving bowl. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season salmon on both sides with salt and pepper and add to the pan. Cook for 4 minutes per side, or until the salmon is golden brown and flaky. Finish salmon with fresh lemon juice. Transfer to serving plates and top with pesto.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 285, Total fat 28g, Saturated fat 4g, Cholesterol 1mg, Sodium 17mg, Carbohydrate 6g, Fiber 2g, Protein 34g

Peanut Butter Energy Bites:

All you need:

1 cup dry oatmeal

2/3 cup shredded coconut (preferably unsweetened)

½ cup natural creamy peanut butter

½ cup ground flaxseed

1/3 cup dark chocolate chips

1/3 cup honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch salt

All you do:

Stir all ingredients together in a medium bowl. Cover and let chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Once chilled, roll into balls. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.

Nutrition facts per serving (1 energy bite): Calories 157, Total fat 9g, Saturated fat 3g, Cholesterol 1mg, Sodium 58mg, Carbohydrate 16g, Fiber 3g, Protein 4g

