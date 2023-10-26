GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- This month, you can taste authentic Greek meals and pastries during a special event. Taste of Greece at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is offering delicious and authentic Greek meals for pre-order this month. Once you reserve your spot, you can pick up and enjoy your takeout meal on November 9!

All proceeds from this event will go directly to support their charitable initiatives, making a positive impact on the lives of those in need within our community.

Vasiliki joins us in studio to tell us more.

To place your order and learn more about this event, please visit their website!