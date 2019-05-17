Enjoy great music this summer at Four Winds

West Michigan is home to so many great entertainment venues and one of those venues is the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino. It’s going to be a busy summer at four winds, so we’ve brought in Brant Coulter to tell us more.
Four Winds Casino & Resort hosts top entertainers touring the country with concerts almost every weekend of the summer.
CONCERT LINEUP
- Foreigner – May 25
- Stone Temple Pilots – June 1
- Todd Rundgren – June 7
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd – June 15
- Scott Stapp – June 21
- Daughtry – July 5
- Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo – July 12
- The Beach Boys – august 2
- Boyz II Men – August 16
- Terry Fator – August 24