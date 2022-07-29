GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we continue to highlight Holland area businesses, we can’t leave out sweets and baked goods! Charles from Saunders Family Bakery joins us today to tell us about their family business and all about their mouth-watering offering at their bakery and cafe! They source local, fresh ingredients for their menu and have a full coffee menu using Left Field Coffee in Middleville. You can also order their food through Door Dash or Market Wagon. Plus, if you have an upcoming event, they’d love to help create the perfect menu for it!

Saunders Family Bakery

102 S. River Ave – Holland

(616) 848-7677

SaundersFamilyBakery.com

Sponsored by Saunders Family Bakery.