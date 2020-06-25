Enjoy free music at Relax at Rosa

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here’s some great news for music lovers! Relax at Rosa officially returns to Rosa Parks Circle today, from 12-1:30pm.

Grab a bite to eat from one of the local food trucks and catch a live performance – it’s a great opportunity to step away from your desk and enjoy lunch and music in downtown Grand Rapids!

Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations will be available for use on-site.

This week’s performer is Molly – the former front-woman of Vox Vidorra. Molly is a songwriter and collaborates with musicians everywhere.

