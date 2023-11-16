GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A variety of intimate epicurean experiences, led by world renowned sommeliers, local chefs and culinary leaders, are some of the highlights of the inaugural VIP Preview Night, a kickoff to the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival. That’s happening tonight and we’re excited to welcome Ace to our studio to talk about his family’s restaurant, Adobo Boy.

Festival Dates & Hours:

Thursday, November 16: Special Events Friday, November 17: 4pm-9pm Saturday, November 18: 2pm-9pm

Tickets:

Single Day Admission: $20 per person Tasting Tickets: $0.50 per credit

Click here to purchase tickets!

VIP Night: Thursday, November 16

Attendees can get an exclusive sneak peek of the festival before it opens to the public by attending VIP Night on Thursday. Tickets are limited and include specialties from small plate restaurants, a wine tasting session, a distilled spirit tasting session, and a beer tasting session; a demonstration on the Meijer Food Stage, a Meet the Maker presentation, 80 tasting tickets to sample select new releases, special vintages, exclusive festival beverages, and a VIP festival sampling glass. There are also a limited number of VIP Preview Plus Tickets that include the addition of a special one-hour multi-course meal and beverage pairing from either Four Rose’s, One. Twenty. Three Tavern, or Monsoon (festival pairing restaurants). Click HERE to view the pairing restaurant menus.

