Enjoy fine art & fine wine at J. Petter Galleries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you enjoy art and fine wine, we found the perfect spot for you in the Saugatuck area. J. Petter Galleries is a destination for serious collectors, designers and anyone who wants to add original art to their home. Juli Petter is here with us. They believe selecting fine art is an experience to savor and enjoy.

J. Petter Galleries has an immense selection of original fine art in one place with some 1,300 pieces on display. The art is displayed in multiple galleries within an historical and beautiful building. They also boast a wine shop and bar showcasing artful boutique wines that are not found in big box stores. The wine bar rotates monthly and offers small pours so that customers can drink wines at the bar and decide which bottles they want to purchase.

Join them for artists demonstrations, live music, and special wine tastings the second Saturday of every month June through October. Additional wine events pop up throughout the year.

J. Petter Galleries