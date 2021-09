GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love fine art, fine wine or even both, we have the perfect spot for you! J. Petter Galleries is located in Douglas, right across the river from Saugatuck.

Juli joins us today to tell us everything they have going on this fall and their connection to artprize this year.

J. Petter Galleries

161 Blue Star Hwy – Douglas

269-857-2230

JPetterGalleries.com

Sponsored by J. Petter Galleries.