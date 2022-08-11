GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The popular Unity Christian Music Festival just kicked off last night and runs through Saturday. It’s the ultimate family event – you can sit by the lake, soak up the sun and listen to positive, encouraging music and lyrics. There will be more than two dozen artists performing on the Country Dairy Main Stage including CCM superstars, including We Are Messengers, Matthew West, Mac Powell, Crowder, Big Daddy Weave and Newsboys.

Shannon joins us to tell us all about this year’s event and what you can expect!

Unity Christian Music Festival

Thursday, Friday & Saturday – Gates open at 1pm

Heritage Landing – Muskegon

Tickets: UnityMusicFestival.com

Kids 5 and under are free