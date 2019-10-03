Enjoy Fall Fest at Harder & Warner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Some say the fall season is the best season, the temperatures are pleasant outside, the leaves are changing and gorgeous and we get to shop for the new fall and winter season! Shopping for ourselves, shopping for others makes you realize, the holiday season is just weeks away. This is such a fun time of year.

We like to turn to V&A Shoes for a glance at all the new shoe and boot trends each season. But they've also added a bunch of well-known accessory lines that we think you are going to love, purses, hats and belts, we thought we'd start there!