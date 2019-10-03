Enjoy Fall Fest at Harder & Warner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You know one of things we love about this time of year? Getting back outside in the cooler temperatures, and picking up some of the landscaping projects we abandoned when the weather got really warm! You know what they say, fall and spring are the best times of year to plant but we know there are other benefits when it comes to focusing on our outside spaces this time of year. In October, Harder and Warner offers some of their best deals of the year, 30% off everything that grows and Fall Fest every Saturday in October, take a look!
Harder and Warner
- 30% off everything that grows through October
- 6464 Broadmoor SE
- Caledonia
- Fall Fest – every Saturday in October
- 10am-4pm
- Great Candy Drop – October 26