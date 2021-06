GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Live music and art is coming back to Grand Rapids and we’re so excited! Festival of the Arts is happening this weekend in downtown Grand Rapids with live solo musicians in social zones on Saturday.

David, the Executive Director of the Festival, joins us today along with one of the performers, Steve.

Plein Air by Festival of the Arts

June 4th – June 6th

Downtown Grand Rapids

