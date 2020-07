GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All week we’re exploring unique destinations around the city of Muskegon and there’s one place that’s known as a foodie hot spot! It’s known not only for its fantastic food but also their unique wine selection and relaxing ambiance.

We took a little trip to Smash Wine Bar & Bistro! Take a look inside.

Smash Wine Bar & Bistro

415 W. Western Ave – Muskegon

231-246-7910

SmashWineBar.com

Sponsored by Smash Wine Bar & Bistro.