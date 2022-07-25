GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve been highlighting so many great shops and activities and restaurants in Holland for our Destin8tion West series. This next place offers a unique menu with an English pub style atmosphere. Margaret and Andrew join us from Waverly Stone Gastropub to tell us about the unique experience they provide to customers and the history of their family business. Plus we’ll dive into the history behind the building and where the restaurant got its name!

>>>Take a look!

Waverly Stone Gastropub

20 West 8th Street – Holland

616-392-5888

margaret@waverlystonepub.com

WaverlyStonePub.com

Sponsored by Waverly Stone Gastropub.