GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love trying different restaurants and food from the area’s top chefs and there’s a way you can do that and raise money for the American Cancer Society coming up next month at an event called “Taste of Hope.” We have one of the organizers here, Shawn Kohlhaas, and Chef Phong Nguyen, the owner and chef of Monsoon.

This year’s group of competing chefs promises to deliver a wide array of dishes that guests will be able to taste, sample and vote for their favorite dishes. At the end of the event, guests will witness a chef being crowned Top Chef of the year! There will also be craft cocktails to enjoy along with a remarkable live & silent auction filled with one of a kind culinary and travel experiences.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ACSTasteOfHopeWMI.org!