GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a special tradition that happens each year at St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church. It’s a chance to gather with others in the community and enjoy a delicious and authentic Middle Eastern meal. Melissa and Joanne join us to talk about this year’s annual Middle Eastern dinner, coming up next Tuesday.

St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church

Tuesday, October 10

4pm-7pm for take-out

5:30pm-7pm for dine-in

2250 E. Paris SE, Grand Rapids

$22 per meal

Get more details and tickets to the event here!