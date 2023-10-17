GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Earlier this year, we introduced you to a fantastic restaurant in Ludington called Crown and Cork, and for the holiday season they have something very fun planned, called Crown and Coffin! Lynda joins us today.

There is no additional cost to dine in Crown and Coffin but space is limited. Guests can make reservations by calling 231-425-3557 and specify the Crown and Coffin dining option. Crown and Coffin is a private dining space located inside Crown and Cork. Regular dining will still be available for guests in the main dining area. Hours are Monday-Thursday 4:30pm-8pm and Friday and Saturday 4:30pm-9pm.

Crown and Cork

502 West Loomis Street, Ludington

CrownNCork.com

231-425-3557

Sponsored by Crown and Cork.