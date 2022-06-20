GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) There’s nothing better than fresh summer vegetables, greens and a refreshing dressing to set your summer BBQ apart. Cookbook author, Gina Ferwerda, shares her recipe for a Lemon Dill Asparagus Power Bowl.

LEMON DILL ASPARAGUS DRESSING

1 cup cut-up fresh or frozen asparagus, blanched

2 teaspoons dijon

2 teaspoons honey

1 tablespoon dill sauce (or dill pickle juice)

Juice of 1 lemon

1/4 cup fresh dill

1 large garlic clove

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup avocado oil

1/2 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

1 pound fresh asparagus spears

1 tablespoon avocado oil

1 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning

1 cup red cabbage, shredded

1 cup shelled edamame, cooked

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup brown rice, cooked (or quinoa, farro or couscous)

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

3/4 cup feta cheese

4 cups mixed salad greens

Preheat grill to 350 degrees.

MAKE LEMON DILL ASPARAGUS DRESSING

Add all dressing ingredients to a food processor. Process until thoroughly combined. Refrigerate until ready to assemble.

PREPARE GRILLED ASPARAGUS

Drizzle asparagus with oil, and season with lemon-pepper seasoning. Grill for 4-5 minutes, or until tender-crisp.

ASSEMBLE

Add mixed greens to a large salad bowl. Add the cabbage, edamame, black beans, rice, tomato and feta over the mixed greens. Top the salad with the grilled asparagus and drizzle the entire dish with the asparagus dressing and serve family style.