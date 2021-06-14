Enjoy a safe, staycation in the Greater Lansing area!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it’s summer, we are always looking for fun things to do so why not embark on a safe-cation (staycation that’s also safe) that’s close to home? A number of businesses and attractions in the Greater Lansing area have taken that pledge to put the health and well-being of visitors first!

Today we’re taking you to some well loved places that are just a short drive away, safe, and a whole lot of fun!

>>>Take a look!

So many great attractions, and so close to each other and much of it within walking distance! It’s recommended you get online and get tickets to some of these places to guarantee you’ll get the day and time you want.

Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau

500 E. Michigan Ave, Ste. 180 – Lansing

888-252-6746

Lansing.org

Sponsored by Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau.