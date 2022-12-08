GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Songwriters are an important part of country music, and music Tin general. the historic Kalamazoo State Theatre is hosting an event that features hit Nashville songwriters who have some #1 songs you may know and love! Kyle Jennings is one of those songwriters performing live on Friday night with a bunch of his storytelling friends – he joins us today.

>>>Take a look!

Kyle Jennings & Friends

Friday, December 9th @ 8pm

Kalamazoo State Theatre

Get tickets at Ticketmaster

Or call 269-345-6500