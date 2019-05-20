Enjoy a night of Latin food & dancing

You’re invited to come out for a night of Latin food and dancing that helps support a great cause. Here to tell us more about the Sabor Latino Gala is Daniela Rojas Cortes and Bo Torres.

The Gala is an important fundraiser for the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan and is a way for them to thank their partners and sponsors. It’s a great way to celebrate and introduce parts of our beautiful Latino culture.

They will be awarding exceptional Hispanic youth, a special member of our community and we will be introducing their new Executive Director, Adnoris “Bo” Torres.

Unlike last year, after the program portion of our events ends, they will be opening the doors to our entire community to come enjoy the live entertainment late into the night at an affordable price. It is important to them that everyone, not just their corporate partners, feel celebrated.

TICKET SALES