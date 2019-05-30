eightWest

Enjoy a Friday night wine tasting at Acqua in Vino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - We just love finding locally owned stores, that are gems in the community where they're located.  That describes this next place perfectly, a specialty store in Wayland called Acqua In Vino, where the owner cooks food for his customers and he and his staff carefully curate all the delicious food and drink you find on their store shelves.

Acqua In Vino offers fun tastings every Friday night, and you're invited! We stopped by to give you a peek inside the store, to see what you can expect! 

The owner, Arny Rodriguez has a passion for food and wine that comes from his family and their life and experiences in Italy. He genuinely wants to share that with others, that's how the Friday night pairings came about. The pairings are family friendly, kids can eat the food and enjoy a craft soda, the whole experience is just wonderful for people of any age!

The next pairing is this Friday, May 31st. They take place every Friday. The fun starts at 5pm and lasts until 8:30pm. There's a cost involved, and you do get to keep your glass.

  • 129 S Main St
  • 49348 Wayland
  • (269) 397-1739
