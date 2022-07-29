GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know how lucky we are to live in such a great state with access to so much beautiful water. Maybe you want to get out on the water and enjoy the fun and beauty of sailing with beautiful views but with none of the hard work! Rachael got the chance to head to Traverse City and get on board a beautiful custom Colvin Gazelle Schooner as a part of the Wind Dancer Experience. It’s such a memorable and unique way to enjoy the Traverse City bay area. Not only do you get the chance to appreciate the beauty and calm of the water, but they also have excellent food and drinks as well. You can book trips through September and you can even rent smaller boats as well.

>>>Take a look!

To find out more about what tours Wind Dancer tours and rentals, visit WindDancerTC.com!

Sponsored by Traverse City Tourism.