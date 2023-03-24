GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) What would lake living be without a dock? Twin Bay Docks is part of this weekend’s Cottage and Lakefront Living Show in Grand Rapids. Twin Bay Docks is truly a local product. Everything they use to manufacture their docks come from Michigan. They have a patented Diamond pattern that is not only attractive but has a non-slippery surface and also does not get hot in the sun.

Their dock systems are easy to install with a quick pin-system. Their vinyl decking is designed for big water and you can add accessories like kayak racks, flag poles, bumpers, steps, ladders and more.

Twin Bay Docks is located in Traverse City but you can buy their products through several West Michigan dealers.

Stop by and meet their team at booth #2343.

Twin Bay Docks

231-943-8420