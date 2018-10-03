eightWest

End of life care for your pets

By:

Posted: Oct 03, 2018 12:16 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2018 12:16 PM EDT

End of life care for your pets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Our pets are a big part of our families and when they're in pain, we want to do our best to make them comfortable. We want to make sure to know when the time is right for end of life care.

Today, we have Dr. Laurie Brush, from Heaven at Home Pet Hospice, along with Hammi, one of her patients.

Heaven at Home Pet Hospice

  • Hospice & Palliative Care
  • Pain Recognition and Management
  • Wound Care
  • Nutrition Management and Medication Administration
  • In-Home Euthanasia

Heaven at Home is the only in-home veterinary program specializing in pet hospice in West Michigan. Services are available for all companion animals. Call (616) 498-1316 to request an appointment or visit Heaven at Home online.

Link: www.pethospicevet.com

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Final 20
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Final 20

Photo Galleries
Photos: Announcing the ArtPrize 10 Final 20
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Announcing the ArtPrize 10 Final 20