End of life care for your pets Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Our pets are a big part of our families and when they're in pain, we want to do our best to make them comfortable. We want to make sure to know when the time is right for end of life care.

Today, we have Dr. Laurie Brush, from Heaven at Home Pet Hospice, along with Hammi, one of her patients.

Heaven at Home Pet Hospice

Hospice & Palliative Care

Pain Recognition and Management

Wound Care

Nutrition Management and Medication Administration

In-Home Euthanasia

Heaven at Home is the only in-home veterinary program specializing in pet hospice in West Michigan. Services are available for all companion animals.

