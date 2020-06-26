En Gedi Music Festival taking place July 24-25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The En Gedi Music Festival is a weekend full of music, food and activities intended to raise awareness of recovery based organizations and ministries. The Festival aims to help people find refreshment and connect personally with or gather information to share with people in need of recovery.

The concert lineup includes: Beckah Shae, Stars Go Dim, Cody Collier, Tasha Layton, Sanctus Real, Josh Wilson and KJ 52.

En Gedi Music Festival

July 24-25

En Gedi Campground in Leonidas

EnGediMusicFest.com

To purchase tickets, see the schedule or find camping information, visit EnGediMusicFest.com.