Empowering women in the business world

We're hearing more and more about food allergies and food intolerances. In fact, there are a reported 170+ foods that cause allergic reactions; therefore, it's important for restaurants to safely serve customers and accommodate their allergies.

One place that takes that to the next level is the Fire Hub in Battle Creek. Today we have chefs Michael McFarlen, Kellie Trimble-Dearie and Nikolas Alling in studio to tell us more.