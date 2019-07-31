Empowering women in the business world

The Great Lakes Women’s Business Council is gathering the best-of-the best for a power-packed event coming up next week. Today we have Shawntay Dixon, program manager at the Council and Denise Booms-Pepin, President & CEO of Grand Rapids-based CBI Telecom.

Great Lakes WBC presents “Transforming Disruptive Innovation Into a Competitive Advantage”

  • August 7
  • 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at FireKeepers Casino Hotel
    11177 E. Michigan Ave. in Battle Creek.  
  • The $65 cost includes breakfast and refreshments
    Register by Aug. 2 at greatlakeswbc.org/execwe

